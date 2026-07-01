PEACE PRAYERS, MESSAGES FROM THE GALACTIC ALLIANCE ON WAR & HUMANITY'S FUTURE

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On this Out of this World Radio Show, I interview the Galactic Alliance and the Pleadians on war and humanity's future, and how we can create a beautiful, peaceful war free planet. They are 100,000 years ahead of us, and have many important messages -- I hope you all can listen to this truly Out of this World Radio show! WIth lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted Mahr www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com