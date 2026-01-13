Trump Throwback, regrets US didn’t attack Iran for oil - 1980

THROWBACK: Trump regrets US didn’t attack Iran for oil (Cynthia... at bottom from Trump today on Iran...)

In 1980, at just 34 years old, Donald Trump openly argued that the US should have attacked Iran to seize its oil.

💬 “I think right now we would be an oil rich nation,” Trump said at the time. “I believe that we should have done it and I'm very disappointed that we didn't do it.”

He suggested such a move would have faced little international backlash, claiming the US had every right to do it at the time, and lamented that Washington had missed its chance.

Adding:

Trump is scheduled to meet with national security advisers today, the topic of which will be the subsequent actions of the US towards Iran — The Times of Israel

Israeli Army Radio: The army is raising its alert level in anticipation of possible escalation with Iran.