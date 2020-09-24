1 Item To Invest In For If SHTF - Body

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The body is the #1 item I think everyone should invest in if they plan on surviving when SHTF! Even if it never does, this will still be a great investment. I break down on how to invest in your body and why it is important in this video. You can have all the gear and gadgets that you want for preparedness but if your body isn't right, you don't stand much of a chance at surviving.