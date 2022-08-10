My Top-5 Issues with the DOJ

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Plenty of people are outraged with the FBI and the DOJ, but violations of the constitution are nothing new from these people. They’ve been harassing and abusing millions of people for decades - attacking liberty and ignoring the Constitution. Here are the top-5 ways they’ve done so.
Path to Liberty: Aug 10, 2022
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