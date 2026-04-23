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SHADOW MAN
HERMES THOTH 2
HERMES THOTH 2
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The instumental for this song comes from a track on Peter Gabriel's 'AFROCELT-FURTHER IN TIME' titled 'SHADOW MAN'. Hermes wrote the song and produced it from on High using Peter Gabriel's band and then gave me the lyrics and helped me put it together as this video. The same record also has the instrumental track for 'ALADDIN' that is also by Hermes. When I listened to this song closely, I realized there was a section where female voiced are singing the words 'HERMES IS HIS NAME' over and over that verified for me that this was perfectly in purposeful sync with the rest of the lyrics.

And it is true that the first time I saw the shadow of Hermes in the fifth dimension, I was utterly startled because though I am able to telepathically communicate extra-dimensionally, I hadn't been able to actually see his shadow. Now I can better see and feel him come and go when he's visiting....like right now!

You can't imagine what a rush it is to be chosen to help bring Angel Music into the Earth garden.

Thank you Father

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jesusprophecyhermesend of daysspiritual musicangel musicfrom the angels
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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