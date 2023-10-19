Israeli Journalist Shares Message After Being Attacked By Mob Over Expressing Solidarity With Gaza

MIRRORED from Middle East Eye

19 Oct 2023

Israel Frey, an Israeli journalist who went into hiding after his house was attacked by a mob over expressing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza last week, recorded a video message that was shared by his friends and colleagues.

In the video, Frey addressed the ongoing campaign of intimidation against Jewish journalists, as well as Palestinian citizens of Israel.

He added that the war is being used to further escalate tensions in the occupied West Bank and called on Israelis to speak up against their government. Frey also urged the rest of the world to be careful with their support for Israel and to not encourage the Israeli government’s “policy of ethnic cleansing, of prosecuting opposition and instilling fascism on the land.”



