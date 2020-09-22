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39. MMS COMUSAV: How Chlorine Dioxide attacks the spires of a Covid-19 virus so it can't reproduce (subtitles)
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905 views • September 22, 2020
Doctor Edwardo Isignares from Colombia explains in detail how the Chlorine Dioxide surrounds each of the spires (Colored Red in the picture here) on the Covid-19 virus and wreaks havoc on the amino acids by dissolving them. As a part of this proceess, CD neutralizes the viruses ability to replicate which stops the spread of the virus in the host body. This is the same process that happens with any pathogen virus that enters the human body, regardless of the genetic strain.
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