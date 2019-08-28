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Fed & State Govts Using Social Credit Against Left & Right
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16 views • August 28, 2019
Is the Chinese authoritarian “social credit” system of rewards and punishment being created for USA or is it ALREADY HERE? Federal banned entry for merely HAVING friends who were not friendly to USA even though the student had never posted, commented or liked anything political. And California is taking the lead in punishing businesses and individuals with Chinese style sanctions for being connected to any gun manufacturer, retailer or Second Amendment speech.
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