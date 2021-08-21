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ARISTOCRAT KLAUSS SCHWAB'S NAZI TIES: FAMILY FORTUNE BUILT ON HOLOCAUST FORCED LABOR
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208 views • August 21, 2021
ARISTOCRAT KLAUSS SCHWAB'S NAZI TIES: FAMILY FORTUNE BUILT ON HOLOCAUST FORCED LABOR
KLAUS’ HIDDEN NAZI PAST
Klaus’ mainstream media and academia propagandists have hidden his Nazi past in a blizzard of awards, WEF programs, ghost-written books, speeches, interviews, honorary professorships and doctorates from all over the world
THE BILL CLINTON PARDON OF MARC RICH ON JAN. 20, 2001 & HILLARY’S URANIUM ONE (2009) COME INTO FOCUS: MARC RICH WAS BUSTING NUCLEAR SANCTIONS FOR KLAUS SCHWAB’S WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM CRONIES
South Africa was busting U.S. nuclear armament sanctions (clearly a ruse to fool the world public) for Sulzer-Escher-Wyss using Marc Rich, the notorious Swiss fugitive who was famously pardoned by Bill Clinton on Jan. 20, 2001. This fact alone places Klaus Schwab on the list of aiding and abetting convicted criminals like Marc Rich.
C.I.A. archive documents show that Escher-Wyss and Sulzer were being directed by the U.S. Department of Energy and the State Department. This would logically mean that Klaus Schwab was, working simultaneously for: (1) the CIA-MI6-UN British-Americans Pilgrims Society, (2) Nazis (now Germany) and (3) Switzerland.
Links: https://silview.media/2021/02/28/pulitzer-worthy-someone-finally-traced-klaus-schwabs-nazi-roots/
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/YNEEP1jBZpZE/
KLAUS’ HIDDEN NAZI PAST
Klaus’ mainstream media and academia propagandists have hidden his Nazi past in a blizzard of awards, WEF programs, ghost-written books, speeches, interviews, honorary professorships and doctorates from all over the world
THE BILL CLINTON PARDON OF MARC RICH ON JAN. 20, 2001 & HILLARY’S URANIUM ONE (2009) COME INTO FOCUS: MARC RICH WAS BUSTING NUCLEAR SANCTIONS FOR KLAUS SCHWAB’S WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM CRONIES
South Africa was busting U.S. nuclear armament sanctions (clearly a ruse to fool the world public) for Sulzer-Escher-Wyss using Marc Rich, the notorious Swiss fugitive who was famously pardoned by Bill Clinton on Jan. 20, 2001. This fact alone places Klaus Schwab on the list of aiding and abetting convicted criminals like Marc Rich.
C.I.A. archive documents show that Escher-Wyss and Sulzer were being directed by the U.S. Department of Energy and the State Department. This would logically mean that Klaus Schwab was, working simultaneously for: (1) the CIA-MI6-UN British-Americans Pilgrims Society, (2) Nazis (now Germany) and (3) Switzerland.
Links: https://silview.media/2021/02/28/pulitzer-worthy-someone-finally-traced-klaus-schwabs-nazi-roots/
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/YNEEP1jBZpZE/
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