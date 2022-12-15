Sen Kennedy: Elon Musk Has Oranges The Size Of Beachballs

Sen John Kennedy: “I appreciate what Elon Musk has done…They’re beating on him like he stole Christmas, but he’s tough…he’s got oranges the size of beachballs. And thanks to Elon, we’re going to have to get new conspiracy theories, because all the old ones turned out to be true”
