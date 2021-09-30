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Dr. Bryan Ardis: Which is more Deadly? COVID or Hospitals? [30.09.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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121 views • September 30, 2021
Dr. Bryan Ardis holds those in the medical community who are not standing up against this corruption and medical murder accountable for what is happening in America (AND the World) right now.

In early 2020 Dr. Ardis lost his Father-in-law because of ill-advised hospital protocols. Since that time, he has been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers to Americans, in many of our "institutes of health".
All Websites referenced in this video
Get Dr. Ardis’s Reports and Sign Up For Updates http://thedrardisshow.com

Get Pharmaceuticals Such as Ivermectin and HCQ:
http://myfreedoctor.com
http://flccc.net
http://synergyhealthdpc.com

Citations For 4 sStudies Done:
New England Journal of Medicine: A Randomized, Controlled Trial of Ebola Virus Disease Therapeutics
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1910993

New England’s Journal of Medicine: Compassionate Use of Remdesivir for Patients with Severe Covid-19
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2007016

Case report study of the first five COVID-19 patients treated with remdesivir in France
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32619764/

Remdesivir and Acute Renal Failure: A Potential Safety Signal From Disproportionality Analysis of the WHO Safety Database
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33340409/

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Sources:
https://rumble.com/FlyoverConservatives
https://rumble.com/vmnoyz-dr.-ardis-which-is-more-deadly-covid-or-the-hospitals-flyover-conservatives.html
https://www.thedrardisshow.com/
https://public.clouthub.com/video/6b5d68f4-bdb6-4f82-a932-2f2b27597087
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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