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Dr. Bryan Ardis: Which is more Deadly? COVID or Hospitals? [30.09.2021]
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121 views • September 30, 2021
Dr. Bryan Ardis holds those in the medical community who are not standing up against this corruption and medical murder accountable for what is happening in America (AND the World) right now.
In early 2020 Dr. Ardis lost his Father-in-law because of ill-advised hospital protocols. Since that time, he has been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers to Americans, in many of our "institutes of health".
All Websites referenced in this video
Get Dr. Ardis’s Reports and Sign Up For Updates http://thedrardisshow.com
Get Pharmaceuticals Such as Ivermectin and HCQ:
http://myfreedoctor.com
http://flccc.net
http://synergyhealthdpc.com
Citations For 4 sStudies Done:
New England Journal of Medicine: A Randomized, Controlled Trial of Ebola Virus Disease Therapeutics
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1910993
New England’s Journal of Medicine: Compassionate Use of Remdesivir for Patients with Severe Covid-19
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2007016
Case report study of the first five COVID-19 patients treated with remdesivir in France
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32619764/
Remdesivir and Acute Renal Failure: A Potential Safety Signal From Disproportionality Analysis of the WHO Safety Database
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33340409/
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Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
Sources:
https://rumble.com/FlyoverConservatives
https://rumble.com/vmnoyz-dr.-ardis-which-is-more-deadly-covid-or-the-hospitals-flyover-conservatives.html
https://www.thedrardisshow.com/
https://public.clouthub.com/video/6b5d68f4-bdb6-4f82-a932-2f2b27597087
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
In early 2020 Dr. Ardis lost his Father-in-law because of ill-advised hospital protocols. Since that time, he has been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers to Americans, in many of our "institutes of health".
All Websites referenced in this video
Get Dr. Ardis’s Reports and Sign Up For Updates http://thedrardisshow.com
Get Pharmaceuticals Such as Ivermectin and HCQ:
http://myfreedoctor.com
http://flccc.net
http://synergyhealthdpc.com
Citations For 4 sStudies Done:
New England Journal of Medicine: A Randomized, Controlled Trial of Ebola Virus Disease Therapeutics
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1910993
New England’s Journal of Medicine: Compassionate Use of Remdesivir for Patients with Severe Covid-19
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2007016
Case report study of the first five COVID-19 patients treated with remdesivir in France
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32619764/
Remdesivir and Acute Renal Failure: A Potential Safety Signal From Disproportionality Analysis of the WHO Safety Database
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33340409/
Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
MEET US IN PERSON!! Text EVENTS to (816) 579-1144 to learn more
Watch ALL our content in FULL on Rumble! https://bit.ly/FlyoverRumble
Support Flyover - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
Use Promo Code “ Flyover” when checking out at www.MyPillow.com
support Mike Lindell's fight against election fraud and censorship AND Save up to 66% off of your My Pillow products
Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies Today At: www.Sherwood.TV/flyover
--
Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
--
Click here to learn more about Flyover:
https://flyoverconservatives.com/team/
Be Blessed! - The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
Sources:
https://rumble.com/FlyoverConservatives
https://rumble.com/vmnoyz-dr.-ardis-which-is-more-deadly-covid-or-the-hospitals-flyover-conservatives.html
https://www.thedrardisshow.com/
https://public.clouthub.com/video/6b5d68f4-bdb6-4f82-a932-2f2b27597087
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
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