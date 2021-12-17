Billie Eilish Watching PORN at 11: "Destroyed my Brain" (2021)

DarylLawsonLive.com



Porn is a sin Mat_5:28 But I say unto you, That whosoever looketh on a woman to lust after her hath committed adultery with her already in his heart.

Porn attracts demons 1Co 6:15 Don't you realize that your bodies are actually parts of Christ? Should a man take his body, which is part of Christ, and join it to a prostitute? Never!

1Co 6:16 And don't you realize that if a man joins himself to a prostitute, he becomes one body with her? For the Scriptures say, "The two are united into one."

1Co 6:17 But the person who is joined to the Lord is one spirit with Him.

1Co 6:18 Run from sexual sin! No other sin so clearly affects the body as this one does. For sexual immorality is a sin against your own body.

1Co 6:19 Don't you realize that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit, who lives in you and was given to you by God? You do not belong to yourself,



Mat_6:23 But if thine eye be evil, thy whole body shall be full of darkness. If therefore the light that is in thee be darkness, how great is that darkness!



Porn destroys your protection against evil

1Jn 5:18NLT We know that God's children do not make a practice of sinning, for God's Son holds them securely, and the evil one cannot touch them.



Porn brings violent behavior

Mat 14:6 But at a birthday party for Herod, Herodias's daughter performed a dance that greatly pleased him,

Mat 14:7 so he promised with a vow to give her anything she wanted.

Mat 14:8 At her mother's urging, the girl said, "I want the head of John the Baptist on a tray!"

Mat 14:9 Then the king regretted what he had said; but because of the vow he had made in front of his guests, he issued the necessary orders.

Mat 14:10 So John was beheaded in the prison,

Mat 14:11 and his head was brought on a tray and given to the girl, who took it to her mother.



2Sa 11:2 Late one afternoon, after his midday rest, David got out of bed and was walking on the roof of the palace. As he looked out over the city, he noticed a woman of unusual beauty taking a bath.

2Sa 11:3 He sent someone to find out who she was, and he was told, "She is Bathsheba, the daughter of Eliam and the wife of Uriah the Hittite."

2Sa 11:4 Then David sent messengers to get her; and when she came to the palace, he slept with her. She had just completed the purification rites after having her menstrual period. Then she returned home.

2Sa 11:5 Later, when Bathsheba discovered that she was pregnant, she sent David a message, saying, "I'm pregnant."

2Sa 11:6 Then David sent word to Joab: "Send me Uriah the Hittite." So Joab sent him to David.

2Sa 11:15 The letter instructed Joab, "Station Uriah on the front lines where the battle is fiercest. Then pull back so that he will be killed."





Porn can be defeated by the Holy Spirit

Rom 8:13 For if you live by its dictates, you will die. But if through the power of the Spirit you put to death the deeds of your sinful nature, you will live.

Rom 8:14 For all who are led by the Spirit of God are children of God.



Rom_8:6 For to be carnally minded is death; but to be spiritually minded is life and peace.

Rom 8:6NLT So letting your sinful nature control your mind leads to death. But letting the Spirit control your mind leads to life and peace.