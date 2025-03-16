Eye Witness to Murder at Bohemian Grove - Peter Alexander Chernoff

I myself Peter Alexander, I'm one of three people that have witnessed ritualistic murders of children during the '80s up here. One is David Shurter and the third person Paul Bonacci, who was made well known in the book by senator John DeCamp.





I am one of three people who have publicly acknowledge being involved in ritualistic murder of children up in Bohemian Grove. Paul Bonacci, being one of Nebraska, which you can read senator John DeCamp's 'The Franklin Cover-Up' and the second one is David Shurter.





I wrote as follows in 1984:





At the Bohemian Grove, I was involved in a rather private ritual Catholic, Nazi, Satanic in nature, a service, a working if you will, with nine relative unknowns at the time so to speak.





A most unique killing ritual table with nine retractable long thin sharp knives... blades.





Young Catholic Kevin Collins, snatched off the streets of San Francisco was sacrificed. As he lay on the table, the knives were brought up through him. After this each participant, buoyed by the others, rose to prominence. Leaders of the minions, princes unto Mammon.





I called it nine knights, nine arms, nine blades.





The participants Willy Brown, Arlen Specter, Barney Frank, Roger Mahoney (Cardinal, Archbishop Emeritus of Los Angeles), Joseph Ratzinger (became Pope Benedict XVI), Robert, Byrd, George Bush Senior, otherwise known as George Scherff and Warren Buffett. The Master of Ceremonies was Dr. Lieutenant Colonel Michael Aquino.





They definitely had these during the '80s. I can't attest to what's going on there now.

-Peter Alexander Chernoff, Monte Rio, CA July 14, 2021