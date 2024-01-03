Happy New Year - Fasten Your Seatbelts...Turbulence Ahead!

Mailbag Show 1.2
GET READY FOR TOUGH TIMES
https://leohohmann.com/2023/12/29/10-predictions-for-2024-get-ready-for-tough-times-with-war-and-economic-collapse-on-the-horizon/#more-17058
W.H.O. NONSENSE ON MEAT, CLIMATE CHANGE
https://www.newstarget.com/2024-01-02-who-head-war-on-meat-climate-change.html
U.N. AGENDA 2030 BEHIND FARMING RESTRICTIONS
https://cornwallalliance.org/2022/08/alex-newman-explains-un-agenda-2030-behind-farming-restrictions/
PUTIN VISITS DEAR FRIEND XI
https://www.reuters.com/world/putin-visits-dear-friend-xi-show-no-limits-partnership-2023-10-17/
CHINA HACKING HAWAII, PACIFIC/TAIWAN CONFLICT
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2023/12/11/china-hacking-hawaii-pacific-taiwan-conflict/
CHINESE BRAIN BIOWARFARE
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2023/dec/20/inside-ring-chinese-brain-warfare-includes-sleep-w/
BIGGEST CRASH OF OUR LIFETIME COMING SOON
https://100percentfedup.com/notable-economist-issues-dire-warning-biggest-crash-of-our-lifetime-coming-soon/
SOLAR STORMS
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-12804015/Earth-bombarded-intense-solar-storms-YEAR-Scientists-predict-reach-solar-maximum-2024-flares-strong-cripple-worlds-internet-WEEKS.html
NINE REPUBLICAN LEGISLATORS CONDEMN MICHIGAN SATANIC DISPLAY
https://americanfaith.com/nine-republican-legislators-condemn-michigans-satanic-display/
HULK HOGAL GETS BAPTIZED!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12887013/Hulk-Hogan-gets-BAPTIZED-WWE-legend-70-reveals-special-ceremony.html
