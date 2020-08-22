Sherri J Tenpenny - Vaccines: The Risks, The Benefits, The Choices

The operator of this Brighteon channel has uploaded this video as, at this time, it is highly relevant and topical, and I was concerned that it may soon become hard to find, given the present issue regarding the increase of censorship on certain video streaming channels, and the 'nudging' of the population of the world toward accepting the notion of a mandatory mass vaccination programme.

Despite there being other videos of Sherri J Tenpenny on Brighteon, a cursory search appeared to indicate that this comprehensive video regarding the topic of Vaccinations was not present.

Some time ago the operator of this channel, having a difficult decision to make, regarding whether or not to allow to be administered to a son vaccinations, researched for approximately one week the issue of vaccinations, and found this video, as a matter of opinion, to be one of the best, most comprehensive, and down-to-earth in its delivery of the relevant information.



Folks in the UK (and elsewhere) may wish to read the book Vaccination Policy and the U.K. Government: The Untold Truth, by Christina England and Lucija Tomljenovic, for some staggering revelations.



From her website, drtenpenny.com, this brief bio states:





Sherri J. Tenpenny, DO, AOBEM(95-06), AOBNMM, ABIHM



Dr. Sherri J. Tenpenny is an osteopathic medical doctor, board certified in three medical specialties. Widely regarded as the most knowledgeable and outspoken physician on the adverse impact that vaccines can have on health, Dr. Tenpenny has been a guest on hundreds of radio and national television programs (including the Dr. Oz Show and the Today Show Australia). She has lectured at Cleveland State University and Case Western Reserve Medical School, and has been a speaker at conventions, both nationally and internationally, as a recognized expert on a wide range topics within the field of Integrative Medicine including breast health, breast thermography, women's hormones, medical uses of iodine and the adverse effects vaccines have on health.



Dr. Tenpenny is the author of several books, including best seller, 'Saying No To Vaccines'. She is contributing author for several other books including 'Textbook of Food and Nutrients in Disease Management'. Her articles for magazines have been published in over 10 languages around the world.



From 1986 to 1998, she was a full time Emergency Medicine physician and the director of the Emergency Department in Findlay, Ohio. Dr. Tenpenny’s corporate experience includes serving as the Medical Director at Sanoviv Medical Center, a 40-bed hospital located in Rosarita, Mexico in 2008 and Chief Medical Consultant for Parker Hannifin, a Fortune 250 Company with 60,000 employees in 48 countries, from 2012 to 2014.



Currently, she attends to patients three days per week at Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center, located in Cleveland, Ohio, where patients from nearly all 50 states and 17 countries have gotten well using a combination of conventional and holistic therapies.