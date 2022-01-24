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China 6G COMMING! Launching 3 Satellites in 4 Hours, the West to Ask for Cooperation
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588 views • January 24, 2022
Long Xin.
The rapid development of China has shocked Western countries. No matter it is high-tech 5G networks, chip technology, or aerospace engineering, the United States, which has always wanted to block Chinese technology, has repeatedly surprised and unexpectedly. Now China has successfully launched three satellites in a row within 4 hours. China has not only upgraded 5G technology, but has also made huge breakthroughs in the field of 6G technology. The United States even came to the door to seek cooperation overnight. In the future, with the application and popularization of 6G, our Chinese technology will shine more brightly and demonstrate the strength of a major country.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Gzg4VWXkkc
The rapid development of China has shocked Western countries. No matter it is high-tech 5G networks, chip technology, or aerospace engineering, the United States, which has always wanted to block Chinese technology, has repeatedly surprised and unexpectedly. Now China has successfully launched three satellites in a row within 4 hours. China has not only upgraded 5G technology, but has also made huge breakthroughs in the field of 6G technology. The United States even came to the door to seek cooperation overnight. In the future, with the application and popularization of 6G, our Chinese technology will shine more brightly and demonstrate the strength of a major country.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Gzg4VWXkkc
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