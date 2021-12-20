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Nation of Abomination! Satanic Sick Pedophile LGBTIQA+ Drag Queen Church Prayer Hour [19.12.2021]
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100 views • December 20, 2021
Call: I'm Angry & Everyone Needs to See This!
Me: Better Late than Never Call :) And Still Just like in Denmark....
Also see: Satanic Sick Pedophile LGBTIQA+ Drag Queen Church Prayer Hour [18.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jiQo9XqsfpuJ/
We comming for your children..
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/chicago-lutheran-church-hosts-drag-queen-prayer-hour-children-video/
December 17, 2021 A preacher dressed in drag led a sermon for children on Sunday in Chicago.
December 17, 2021 A preacher dressed in drag led a sermon for children on Sunday in Chicago.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/lutheran-church-offers-drag-queen-prayer-time-to-children
https://www.facebook.com/stlukesLS/posts/10159712317330768
http://www.thepeoplesvoice.org/TPV3/Past-News.php/2021/12/17/chicago-lutheran-church-hosts-drag
Church of Logan Square Chicago
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Church+of+Logan+Square+Chicago&;t=h_&ia=web
23,709 Views dec 19, 2021
A Call For An UPRISING
59K subscribers
https://youtu.be/023F_AKClo8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
Me: Better Late than Never Call :) And Still Just like in Denmark....
Also see: Satanic Sick Pedophile LGBTIQA+ Drag Queen Church Prayer Hour [18.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jiQo9XqsfpuJ/
We comming for your children..
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/chicago-lutheran-church-hosts-drag-queen-prayer-hour-children-video/
December 17, 2021 A preacher dressed in drag led a sermon for children on Sunday in Chicago.
December 17, 2021 A preacher dressed in drag led a sermon for children on Sunday in Chicago.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/lutheran-church-offers-drag-queen-prayer-time-to-children
https://www.facebook.com/stlukesLS/posts/10159712317330768
http://www.thepeoplesvoice.org/TPV3/Past-News.php/2021/12/17/chicago-lutheran-church-hosts-drag
Church of Logan Square Chicago
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Church+of+Logan+Square+Chicago&;t=h_&ia=web
23,709 Views dec 19, 2021
A Call For An UPRISING
59K subscribers
https://youtu.be/023F_AKClo8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
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