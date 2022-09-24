"She was 12 and I was 30." - Pedo Joe goes off script, and it gets weird.

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Pedo Joe on Friday delivered remarks at a DNC event at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, DC. Biden’s speech was full of gaffes and lies.
Things got really weird when Joe Biden went off-script.
Biden pointed to a woman in the audience and said the two “go back a long way” – then he disclosed the girl was only 12… and he was 30:
“You gotta say hi to me. We go back a long way. She was 12, I was 30—but anyway…” said Biden. “This woman helped me get an awful lot done – anyway!”