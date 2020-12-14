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L'Info en Questions #26 (extrait) | Jean-Jacques Crèvecoeur : le "Great Reset" de Klaus Schwab
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10 views • December 14, 2020
Extrait de la vidéo : Info en Questions #26 d, avec Jean-Jacques Crèvecoeur.
En 24 minutes, Crèvecoeur nous dresse le portrait d'un des hommes les plus puissants de la planète : Klaus Schwab. Créateur et président du Forum Économique Mondial, l'homme tient les populations du monde entier, captives entre ses mains. Des mains destructrices, prises de folie.
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
En 24 minutes, Crèvecoeur nous dresse le portrait d'un des hommes les plus puissants de la planète : Klaus Schwab. Créateur et président du Forum Économique Mondial, l'homme tient les populations du monde entier, captives entre ses mains. Des mains destructrices, prises de folie.
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
Keywords
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