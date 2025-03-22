BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Alaudinov condemns the Ukrainian regime’s attack on the Sudzha gas metering station, calling it an act of desperation and a “moral monstrosity”
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
77 views • 1 month ago

"Their hatred drives them to commit acts no sane mind could comprehend."

Chechen commander of Kadyrov's “Akhmat” special forces unit. Apti Alaudinov condemns the Ukrainian regime’s attack on the Sudzha gas metering station, calling it an act of desperation and a “moral monstrosity.” He says the goal is to sabotage any attempt to launch gas supplies to Europe—at the cost of civilian lives and critical infrastructure.

Adding about this: 

According to the British outlet The Telegraph, Ukraine has accused Russia of blowing up the Sudzha Pipeline itself, in order to then blame Ukraine and "undermine the proposed energy infrastructure ceasefire".

We are reaching levels of cope never before seen possible.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy