Is Israel committing genocide in Gaza Inside Story (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English

https://youtu.be/ReAGlD3yoJk?si=Wj-v3bNWewWBfpBF

Jan 10, 2024

Israel's war on Gaza has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and forced most others from their homes.

Now, it is going to have to answer to charges of genocide in a court of law.

South Africa is launching a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice - the United Nations' highest legal body.

While a final ruling could be years away, the ICJ could make a provisional order for Israel to end its campaign in a matter of weeks.

So how significant would that be?

And will it help bring an end to the conflict?





Presenter: Adrian Finighan





Guests

Ahmed Abofoul, an international lawyer and legal researcher and advocacy officer of Al Haq, a leading Palestinian human rights organisation.





Chris Gunness, former spokesman for UNRWA.





Adama Dieng, former UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide and a Special Adviser to the Office of the Prosecutor at the International Criminal Court.





