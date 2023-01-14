PSEC - 2022 - PSEC ON TOUR | CH03 - Krista's Farm | SEC 01 - The Arrival | 432hz [hd 720p]

ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - PSEC ON TOUR | CH03 - Krista's Farm | SEC 02 - Animal Trafficking" -- farm living and comedy converge in the FARMONIC CONVERGENCE! As PSEC ON TOUR continues -- Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Krista Pohl & Dawn Pohl will show you the joys of farm life, with all of the comedy you'd expect to see in a PSEC Episode!





THIS VIDEO IS CHAPTER 03, SECTION 01 of a 10 Section series, which also exists as one single video as well. This section starts with Dave arriving with Richard onto Krista's Farm for the very first time, after just having departed from Katerina's house in Beaverton. Richard has visited Krista's farm many times in the past. Dave meets Krista and Dawn for the first time "in person".





If you want all 10 parts as 1 video, you can go here: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---PSEC-ON-TOUR---CH03---Krista%27s-Farm---FULL---432hz--hd-720p-:a?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m





This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.





Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Krista Pohl, Dawn Pohl, CC / Fair Use: Scottish Fiddle Orchestra, Thomas The Weed Engine, Misc

Hashtags: #travel #farming #sustainability #fun #comedy

Metatags Space Separated: travel farming sustainability fun comedy

Metatags Comma Separated: travel, farming, sustainability, fun, comedy









WATCH / DOWNLOAD --





On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xT4xB4Oqw5mH/

On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---PSEC-ON-TOUR---CH03---Krista%27s-Farm---SEC-01---The-Arrival---432hz--hd-720p-:c?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v25e1gw-psec-2022-psec-on-tour-ch03-kristas-farm-sec-01.html

On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/lNfvPYJ

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/6ee43f7a-0f85-442e-a9e1-ddad4eda02b8

On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/BUHelUhRuOBEfTA









PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --





LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#







