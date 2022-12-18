Consequences of the Shelling of the Hospital named after Kalinin in Donetsk - 121822

During the shelling of Donetsk, enemy shells hit the roof and window of the building N6 of Kalinina hospital.
At the moment, one person is seriously injured, there are also people moderately injured.
All patients were evacuated. The medical staff was not injured.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.