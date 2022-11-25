Create New Account
NASA Artemis Moon Mission Exposed
Eric Dubay
Published Friday |

It has now been 50 years since NASA, otherwise known as Not A Space Agency or Never A Straight Answer allegedly sent six successful manned missions to the Moon. For these past five decades, skeptics and critical thinkers have completely exposed and debunked every aspect of these supposed Moon landings including their disappearing original Apollo video, audio and telemetry data, their fake photographs, fake Moon rocks, studio backdrops, studio props, studio lighting, studio wires, and edited videos. Thanks to mainstream media monopolies and heavy censorship, however, the majority of the population still believes men actually walked on the Moon. Now this week, in a bid to bedazzle a new generation of space junkies, NASA has allegedly sent another craft to the Moon, only this time the NASA Artemis mission is unmanned and won't even land...


The NASA Moon and Mars Landing Hoaxes: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c/TheNASAMoonandMarsLandings:1


20 Proofs NASA Faked the Moon Landings: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c/20-Proofs-NASA-Faked-the-Moon-Landings:8


