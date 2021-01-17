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PRESIDENT TRUMP - NOTHING WORTH DOING EVER CAME EASY!
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157 views • January 17, 2021
PRESIDENT TRUMP - NOTHING WORTH DOING EVER CAME EASY! The mission to destroy the Global Cabal and return the power back to the People is not complete!
Remember The Inaugural Address: “Today we are not merely transferring power from one Administration to another, or from one party to another – but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the American People. For too long, a small group in our nation's capital has reaped the rewards of government, while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered, but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country. That all changes, starting right here and right now.”
Enjoy this powerful video 'Silent Running' from @justinbellucci
Remember The Inaugural Address: “Today we are not merely transferring power from one Administration to another, or from one party to another – but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the American People. For too long, a small group in our nation's capital has reaped the rewards of government, while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered, but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country. That all changes, starting right here and right now.”
Enjoy this powerful video 'Silent Running' from @justinbellucci
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