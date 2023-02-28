Russian Special Forces Day - New Vid Showing Unseen Footage Of Rus SpecOps In Ukraine (18+)
Bright video with good shots.
The footage shows work with the use of kamikaze drones, and anti-tank systems for various equipment, and enemy manpower.
But the hottest moments of the video are the work of MTR snipers on enemy personnel, as well as footage taken on helmet-mounted cameras of specialists. The video shows fire contacts, the results of ambushes, the search of the dead, work on armored vehicles from RPGs, as well as a large number of prisoners taken during various events.
Mirrored - December1991
