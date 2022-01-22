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Croatian MEP Mislav Kolakušić Tells French President Emmanuel Macron That He Is Murdering His Citizens With Mandatory Vaccinations
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40 views • January 22, 2022
Croatian MEP Mislav Kolakušić Tells French President Emmanuel Macron That He Is Murdering His Citizens With Mandatory Vaccinations
"Tens of thousands of citizens have died due to vaccine side-effects.
Mandatory vaccinations represent death penalty and its execution for many citizens. That has to remain a choice for every citizen.
Murder is murder. Those of you who don't know that and haven't educated yourselves, take a look at the official data of the European health organization (EMA)."
"Tens of thousands of citizens have died due to vaccine side-effects.
Mandatory vaccinations represent death penalty and its execution for many citizens. That has to remain a choice for every citizen.
Murder is murder. Those of you who don't know that and haven't educated yourselves, take a look at the official data of the European health organization (EMA)."
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