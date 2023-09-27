Create New Account
Launch of Iran's Noor-3 Military Satellite into low earth orbit
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 12 hours ago

Footage showing the launch of Iran's Noor-3 military satellite into low earth orbit


The launch was conducted by the IRGC Aerospace Forces using the Qased SLV (satellite launch vehicle), a domestically engineered three stage liquid fuel rocket.

