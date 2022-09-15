One Year Anniversary Special EP52 w/ Donald Jeffries, Gardner Goldsmith, and TNP Contributors Gary McBride and Chris Graves

In this episode thenewprisonernumbersix, John Henry, and TNP Contributors Chris Graves and Gary McBride talk to Donald Jeffries and Gardner Goldsmith about their thoughts on the state of the nation after another 9/11 anniversary and much more.
