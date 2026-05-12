Climate Con Collapse

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For decades, Australians have been warned that the climate emergency is not just coming — it is already here. We’ve heard it repeated ad-nauseum from treasonous Canberra politicians, from captured academics, from billionaires flying into climate summits in massively polluting private jets, and from television presenter shills speaking with the solemn tone normally reserved for wartime broadcasts. But now, a remarkable development emerges from inside the very institutions that helped construct this criminally fraudulent narrative. Quietly, and with no media attention, the central assumptions behind decades of climate alarmism have been described by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change — the IPCC itself — as ‘implausible.’