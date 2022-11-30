CCP Uses the Pretense of Public Health To Institute Techno-Totalitarian Control

https://gnews.org/articles/540993
Summary：11/27/2022 Congressman Mike Gallagher: CCP is using the pretense of public health to institute a system of total techno totalitarian control. And that's not just for domestic use, \nCCP wants to export the model of repression around the world. We need to embrace American values to counter the Orwellian oppression of the CCP.
