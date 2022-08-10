Awakened Masculine & Feminine with Marja West - Love, Truth & Beauty Podcast

Had the pleasure and honor with the magnificent Marja West, who is beyond fascinating, insightful and radiant. Among many things she is and has done, Marja is a Trauma-Based Mind Control DeActivator, author, non-guru lineage Spiritual Teacher, Way-Show-er, Divine Love Agent Provocateur, Medical Intuitive, and Master Energy Healing Facilitator. I'm just going to copy and paste the info she left for this video that was uploaded on her channel yesterday, which i recommend checking out sometime:::: I thank you so much for supporting my work: https://www.paypal.me/MarjaWest or you can buy me the proverbial cup of coffee here: https://www.Ko-Fi.com/dakinikiss Hello, my lovebugs, my Honey Bunnies, my bubbelahs!! Muah! Welcome to LoveTruth&Beauty Episode 270 https://youtu.be/r_-K_aci4RI. Today’s video is a De-LIGHT-filled conversation on the Zoom with my dear friend and colleague, Derek Bartolacelli; launching my new video series: Conversations with Men. We get down to it and riff deeply on the following topics—and in no particular order—embodying the Divine Feminine Principle of FLOW, balanced with the disseminating and space-holding qualities of the Divine Masculine and its Principle of Gifting-Giving: generational inadequacies babies raising babies and letting the state raise/indoctrinate them Where are the real men? Uber-masculinised women Uber-feminised men Pick up Artists versus champions of the Divine Feminine Fake Tantra-Pop Tantra single mothers relationship with self—doing the Great Work quickest way/ longest way to the heart boundaries "ownership" compromise jealousy blame game bullshit dress-code free will complacency stagnant energy, stale routines, bland interactions quality time, focus, attention, energy, love, sex, food, living environment dogs media love killers What’s the big wtf in today’s relationships, from friendships to intimate partnerships Trauma-bonding in relationships-co-dependency Attachment-Bonding styles Dealing with and healing from betrayal, users-liars, narcissists-sociopaths=psychopaths Healing practices to move forward after getting wrecked How to keep your heart-mind-body open to Soul Love patterns, point of view Sex vs Lovemaking Conscious Sexuality Transference of energies through unconscious sex Psychic Self-defence Conscious Celibacy Hijacking of sexuality within the Matrix Solutions Pre-programmed scripts—pop culture—music videos, magazines, tv, movies Mother/father/caretakers modelling of relationships Here are Derek’s vitals! Let’s give him some love and sugar smacks: Derek Bartolacelli has cultivated a unique variety of truth-infused tapestries of music centred around conscious hip hop under his DJ moniker AwakenYaMind since 2012. Born and raised around the SF Bay Area in the 80s & 90s, he developed a love for underground hip hop, spoken word and slam poetry, which all reflect compelling, raw, refined, and passionate forms of expression. After moving to France for marriage in 2010, a crisis of consciousness, health & calls for self-improvement had him fiercely determined to go down whatever paths of awareness which eventually led to some kundalini-type awakenings/activations on a bodily and spiritual level that forever changed his life frequency. While still getting acclimated to all sorts of occulted (hidden) and lesser-known knowledge, he took into account many songs he knew of that referenced and confirmed such inklings and truths, which sparked the idea to portray an organised array of songs and quotes from people like Manly P Hall, narrowing in on specific topics or themes geared towards expanding awareness and motivating the hearts & minds of people. Aligned with Natural Law, Morality, and the higher sciences of spirituality, he continues learning more and cultivating better ways to express them. Main YT channel: http://www.youtube.com/dereman427 Holistic Logistics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa8x... LBRY: https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I3jF... Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/de... Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/AwakenYaMind/ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/awakenyamind Pinterest: https://pin.it/tut6c2enn7hdiu https://www.pinterest.fr/dbartolacelli Connect with me/Work with me/Train with me, become a Mind Control & Trauma DeActivator: email: [email protected] Back-Up Platforms https://www.OneGreatWorkNetwork.com https://www.OneGreatWorkNetwork.com/m... https://flote.app/lovtrubea https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7YSb... https://www.odysee.com/lovtrubea All my information in one cool place: https://linktr.ee/MarjaWest