BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Awakened Masculine & Feminine with Marja West - Love, Truth & Beauty Podcast
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
19 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • August 10, 2022

Had the pleasure and honor with the magnificent Marja West, who is beyond fascinating, insightful and radiant. Among many things she is and has done, Marja is a Trauma-Based Mind Control DeActivator, author, non-guru lineage Spiritual Teacher, Way-Show-er, Divine Love Agent Provocateur, Medical Intuitive, and Master Energy Healing Facilitator. I'm just going to copy and paste the info she left for this video that was uploaded on her channel yesterday, which i recommend checking out sometime:::: I thank you so much for supporting my work: https://www.paypal.me/MarjaWest or you can buy me the proverbial cup of coffee here: https://www.Ko-Fi.com/dakinikiss Hello, my lovebugs, my Honey Bunnies, my bubbelahs!! Muah! Welcome to LoveTruth&Beauty Episode 270 https://youtu.be/r_-K_aci4RI. Today’s video is a De-LIGHT-filled conversation on the Zoom with my dear friend and colleague, Derek Bartolacelli; launching my new video series: Conversations with Men. We get down to it and riff deeply on the following topics—and in no particular order—embodying the Divine Feminine Principle of FLOW, balanced with the disseminating and space-holding qualities of the Divine Masculine and its Principle of Gifting-Giving: generational inadequacies babies raising babies and letting the state raise/indoctrinate them Where are the real men? Uber-masculinised women Uber-feminised men Pick up Artists versus champions of the Divine Feminine Fake Tantra-Pop Tantra single mothers relationship with self—doing the Great Work quickest way/ longest way to the heart boundaries "ownership" compromise jealousy blame game bullshit dress-code free will complacency stagnant energy, stale routines, bland interactions quality time, focus, attention, energy, love, sex, food, living environment dogs media love killers What’s the big wtf in today’s relationships, from friendships to intimate partnerships Trauma-bonding in relationships-co-dependency Attachment-Bonding styles Dealing with and healing from betrayal, users-liars, narcissists-sociopaths=psychopaths Healing practices to move forward after getting wrecked How to keep your heart-mind-body open to Soul Love patterns, point of view Sex vs Lovemaking Conscious Sexuality Transference of energies through unconscious sex Psychic Self-defence Conscious Celibacy Hijacking of sexuality within the Matrix Solutions Pre-programmed scripts—pop culture—music videos, magazines, tv, movies Mother/father/caretakers modelling of relationships Here are Derek’s vitals! Let’s give him some love and sugar smacks: Derek Bartolacelli has cultivated a unique variety of truth-infused tapestries of music centred around conscious hip hop under his DJ moniker AwakenYaMind since 2012. Born and raised around the SF Bay Area in the 80s & 90s, he developed a love for underground hip hop, spoken word and slam poetry, which all reflect compelling, raw, refined, and passionate forms of expression. After moving to France for marriage in 2010, a crisis of consciousness, health & calls for self-improvement had him fiercely determined to go down whatever paths of awareness which eventually led to some kundalini-type awakenings/activations on a bodily and spiritual level that forever changed his life frequency. While still getting acclimated to all sorts of occulted (hidden) and lesser-known knowledge, he took into account many songs he knew of that referenced and confirmed such inklings and truths, which sparked the idea to portray an organised array of songs and quotes from people like Manly P Hall, narrowing in on specific topics or themes geared towards expanding awareness and motivating the hearts & minds of people. Aligned with Natural Law, Morality, and the higher sciences of spirituality, he continues learning more and cultivating better ways to express them. Main YT channel: http://www.youtube.com/dereman427 Holistic Logistics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa8x... LBRY: https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I3jF... Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/de... Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/AwakenYaMind/ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/awakenyamind Pinterest: https://pin.it/tut6c2enn7hdiu https://www.pinterest.fr/dbartolacelli Connect with me/Work with me/Train with me, become a Mind Control & Trauma DeActivator: email: [email protected] Back-Up Platforms https://www.OneGreatWorkNetwork.com https://www.OneGreatWorkNetwork.com/m... https://flote.app/lovtrubea https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7YSb... https://www.odysee.com/lovtrubea All my information in one cool place: https://linktr.ee/MarjaWest

Keywords
narcissismmasculinerelationshipstriggersfeminineconscious parentinggenerational traumatrue loveinsecuritieswar of sexes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Older Adults Outnumber Young Children Globally for First Time

Older Adults Outnumber Young Children Globally for First Time

Morgan S. Verity
LGBTQ dating app Grindr to pay $35 million over shared HIV data

LGBTQ dating app Grindr to pay $35 million over shared HIV data

Cassie B.
Russia Remains India&#8217;s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Russia Remains India’s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Garrison Vance
Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Sterling Ashworth
Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy