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Symbols of Power 4.2: Third Eye, Cosmic Illumination & the Flower of Life
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42 views • February 25, 2021
Symbols of Power 4.2: Third Eye, Cosmic Illumination & the Flower of Life
3 hours of NON STOP MIND BLOW AFTER MIND BLOW! HERE IT IS FOLKS! THE CULMINATION YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! #LIFTINGTHEVEIL #SYMBOLISM After tens of THOUSANDS OF HOURS of research and production, its FINALLY here! #SYMBOLSOFPOWER pt 4: The Immortal Coil, Fire From the Gods is the continuation of the previous 3 full video series of presentations showcasing the truly epic, monumental and factual esoteric journey through symbolic, linguistic and science filled explorations of ancient MYTHOLOGY, #ETYMOLOGY, #ASTROTHEOLOGY, #psychology and archetypal principles of Nature, #physics, #metaphysics, #biology, #anatomy, sacred #geometry, deep seated #sexuality, #spirituality, and SO MUCH MORE!
Theres many original syncs in here, one of my favorites being as above: so below the belt, the thyrsus, the dorje, the dark crystal, the lemniscate, the perineal ankh, the axis mundi, the rod of god, the staff of life, the hero's journey, path of the fool, Dionysus, divine proportion, and so much more!
CREDITS , https://brandnewtube.com/@liftingtheveil
3 hours of NON STOP MIND BLOW AFTER MIND BLOW! HERE IT IS FOLKS! THE CULMINATION YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! #LIFTINGTHEVEIL #SYMBOLISM After tens of THOUSANDS OF HOURS of research and production, its FINALLY here! #SYMBOLSOFPOWER pt 4: The Immortal Coil, Fire From the Gods is the continuation of the previous 3 full video series of presentations showcasing the truly epic, monumental and factual esoteric journey through symbolic, linguistic and science filled explorations of ancient MYTHOLOGY, #ETYMOLOGY, #ASTROTHEOLOGY, #psychology and archetypal principles of Nature, #physics, #metaphysics, #biology, #anatomy, sacred #geometry, deep seated #sexuality, #spirituality, and SO MUCH MORE!
Theres many original syncs in here, one of my favorites being as above: so below the belt, the thyrsus, the dorje, the dark crystal, the lemniscate, the perineal ankh, the axis mundi, the rod of god, the staff of life, the hero's journey, path of the fool, Dionysus, divine proportion, and so much more!
CREDITS , https://brandnewtube.com/@liftingtheveil
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