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AN INCONVENIENT COVID TRUTH
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104 views • July 16, 2020
MIT, Duke, and the Medical University of South Carolina graduate Dr. Andrew Kaufman, MD, joins Del for a mind-blowing discussion detailing what we actually know about the #COVID19 virus itself, and the very inconvenient truth every American needs to know.
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