UK Column News - 30th September 2022

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.
00.30 - Donetsk and Luhansk People's Referendum
Sources:
***************
Liz Truss Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3E478Gn
Leo Docherty Statement: - https://bit.ly/3dTYXSa
Latest Sanctions: - https://bit.ly/3rgLaIF
James Cleverly Statement: - https://bit.ly/3SPKdTn
IMI List: - https://bit.ly/3UQMBLl
MEP Letter To EU Commission: - https://bit.ly/3fxH9g2
Vanessa Beeley Article: - https://bit.ly/3LULru6
Grayzone Article: - https://bit.ly/3dTDc4X
Myrotvorets Website: https://archive.ph/Insgp
25:28 - Nord Stream Pipeline Bombing
Sources:
***************
Josep Borrel Statement: - https://reut.rs/3UPzJ89
Trump Statement: - https://bit.ly/3RrrJY3
NYP Article: - https://bit.ly/3ri5QQz
Lloyd Austin Statement: - https://bit.ly/3dSgdrd
Radek Sikorski Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3LXqE9b
WP Article: - https://bit.ly/3SLSkjH
TS Article: - https://bit.ly/3SPMA8J
Spiegel Article: - https://bit.ly/3SyhiDG
RT Article: - https://bit.ly/3BZvD4F
RT Article 01: - https://bit.ly/3dQkKdL
RT Article 02: - https://bit.ly/3CmGE1m
RFE Article: - https://bit.ly/3LTWVOy
Euronews Article: - https://bit.ly/3fxRiJV
AP Article: - https://bit.ly/3Ck2wur
21CW Artice: - https://bit.ly/3fzeY0w
44:32 - UK Government Maintains The Pressure
Sources:
***************
Fergus Eckersley Statement: - https://bit.ly/3SpCs6Q
Free Assange Human Chain: - https://bit.ly/3LWYACT
48:49 - European Parliament Hearing on Alleged Disinformation
Sources:
***************
EU Hearing: - https://bit.ly/3rliBcR
Vanessa Beeley Article: - https://bit.ly/3dWGHI2
57:25 - PayPal Backs Down
Sources:
***************
Spectator Article: - https://bit.ly/3UVtWOG
01:00:19 - Jacinda Ardern's Creepy UN Speech
Sources:
***************
JA UN GA Speech: - https://bit.ly/3EayHxE
01:04:36 - Westerm Mainstream Media Disinformation
Sources:
***************
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3rlV7EC
01:06:37 - The Perfect Media Storm
01:13:19 - All-Cause Mortality
Sources:
***************
ONS Statistics: - https://bit.ly/3fqkp1v
Eric Feigle-Ding Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3fxwIcA
