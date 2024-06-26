BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
448) Active Neuro-Cognitive Warfare
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
572 followers
3
143 views • 10 months ago

Disclaimer: CAVEAT AUDITOR!


Source – Len Ber MD, PSardonicus on X channel; June 06, 2024.

Conversations with Experts: "Brandon Iglesias - CCP is the likely culprit." Recorded June 6, 2024: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EC-4balbCtU


Targeted Justice v. Garland podcast

This is a podcast about an extraordinary lawsuit. Targeted Justice (a nonprofit organization for Targeted Individuals and victims of Havana Syndrome) filed on behalf of 18 plaintiffs in the State of TX in January of 2023. Pretty soon, we realized the historic significance of this case destined to go all the way to the Supreme Court.

    • (Podcast Series 2023– ): https://www.imdb.com/title/tt29635709/

    • Podcast on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/pt/podcast/targeted-justice-v-garland/id1698550971

    • Podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5P242mjhR46OQm5yDY7Kc9

    • Podcast on Tunein: https://tunein.com/podcasts/Arts--Culture-Podcasts/Targeted-Justice-v-Garland-p3777440/


Purge, Clear, and Destroy — the three methods of data destruction under the NIST SP 800-800 standard, it's considered the golden standard for data sanitisation. Dated Feb 28, 2023 — Difference Between NIST Purge, Clear and Destroy: https://www.stellarinfo.co.in/kb/difference-between-purge-clear-and-destroy.php


AIMS Meeting is the Annual International (bio)Medical Students Meeting, an annually held student congress on biomedical sciences, considered to be the largest European biomedical conference organized entirely by medical students. AIMS Meeting – Annual International (Bio)Medical Students Meeting: https://www.aimsmeeting.org/

    • Next it will be in April 16-19th of 2024; Lisbon University, Faculty of Medicine, Biomedical Sciences. Alameda da Universidade, Lisbon, Portugal 1649-004

    • Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AIMS_Meeting


Mesogen: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mesogen


More:

NANOTERROR: VAX, SMART DUST & DEPOP -- DR. ANA MIHALCEA: https://rumble.com/v52ly2f-n-a-n-o-t-e-r-r-o-r-vax-smart-dust-and-depop-dr.-ana-mihalcea.html

Who really controls and owns the majority of the United States w/ Dr. Dave Janda: https://www.brighteon.com/7eea8113-05ef-46f0-8238-ef8525527d8c


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

Keywords
warfarewetwareneuro cognitive
