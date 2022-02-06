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Athletes Keeling Over with Heart Conditions
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136 views • February 06, 2022
Why are so many athletes suddenly keeling over with heart conditions? Could it have anything to do with the Covid experimental injections and are know to cause heart problems? Why are these athletes being forced to take these untested experimental drugs?
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