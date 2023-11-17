Create New Account
How to Enter Your Childhood Vaccinations
Many of us cannot remember which vaccines we were given as children and our parents often do not have a record of them. We understand this and although we would ideally like you to record each vaccination you had, we have created the option of 'Childhood Vaccinations' as a way to record that you have been previously vaccinated, without having to specify with what.

LOGIN TO YOUR CONTROL GROUP ACCOUNT: https://prod.controlgroup.coop/account/login

