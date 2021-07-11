Biden Health Official: No More Freedom For You

Tucker Carlson, July 9, 2021This show specializes in the obvious, so tonight we’d like to begin with the most obvious observation of all: force works. If you decide to make people do something — if you demand they do it, and punish them if they don’t — generally they’ll do it. They’ll comply. They don’t really have a choice. If you tell them they have to take a dose of experimental medicine, otherwise they can’t have a job, and their kids can’t be educated, most of them will take it. And in fact, most of them have. According to the latest C.D.C. data, 67 percent of the entire American population has received the coronavirus vaccine so far. Sixty seven percent. That’s a huge number in a country like this. Try to think of anything else that 67 percent of Americans have done recently. For perspective, only about 24 percent of the country’s population voted for Joe Biden in November, and that was enough to make him president of the United States.So in some ways, the administration has done something amazing. Get the vaccine or else. That was their message. Most people did. But not everyone. There are still holdouts. These are not people who haven’t heard of the vaccine, or can’t afford it, or can’t just find a dose. It’s free, it’s everywhere and the media never stop talking about it. Every news hour is a Pfizer commercial. These are people who just don’t want it. Many of them have already recovered from Covid and have active antibodies. They don’t need the vaccine. Should people take medicine they don’t need? Apparently they don’t think so. Others may have religious objections. That used to be considered a valid reason, back when our leaders acknowledge gods more powerful than themselves. Still others may have noticed the vaccine was developed very quickly — the first universal coronavirus vaccine ever — and still to this day hasn’t received FDA approval. Maybe that gives them pause. Maybe there are other reasons, including the stunningly high death rate on the government’s vaccine harm database, or the reports of young people developing cardiac emergencies in response to the show. Maybe all of the above. We don’t know, and actually at this point it doesn’t matter. The Biden administration is no longer accepting excuses. On CNN this morning, the secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, announced he plans to make every last American take this drug. If you don’t take the shot, you’ll wind up on a government list. Watch.