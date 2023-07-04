Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Qi Gong - The Spiritual Side of the Martial Arts + Testimony
channel image
Last Day Deceptions
12 Subscribers
29 views
Published Tuesday

There is a dark side to the martial arts that many have experienced. Hear the testimony of 1 man’s walk down this forbidden path. 

Lee Chein Ming's Testimony

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lh8jvkfuHOk

#meditation #supernatural #Bible


If you would like to study the Bible at home:

https://www.amazingfacts.org/media-library/read/c/2/t/bible-study-guides


Or, if you would like to learn more about Bible Prophecy:

https://www.bibleprophecytruth.com/


https://www.lastdaydeceptions.com/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087373616372

https://twitter.com/LDDeceptions

Keywords
deathhealingoccultdivinationdeadghostsmartial artsfitnesshomeopathykarateacupressurespiritualismacupuncturekung fuesotericayurvedanaturopathicbloodlettingayurvedic medicineboard gamesmagnet therapyqi cong

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket