Hoax against hoax. 5 solutions for EU/you. EM field mystique. PsyOp on Congress. Satan now pro-Jesus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
And some oak-y hawthorn in the rain while I hope to get rich enough to hire Islamist writers and building secret plasma-labs.
#media #propaganda #politics #psyop #MAHA
Rainy video, ruling texts, ridiculing images and reactionary links:
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/hoax-against-hoax-5-solutions-for-eu