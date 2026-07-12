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Alpha Gal Syndrome: A Modern Pestilence
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
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Ticks are insects that are easy to hate. But did you know that they not only suck your blood, but they also spit on you?


When they start gnawing on you to suck your blood some of their spit gets mixed with your blood. It should come as no surprise that this has the potential of causing disease. What might come as a surprise is that this gnawing, sucking, spitting process has actually resulted in a new syndrome known as Alpha Gal Syndrome. However, what might come as an even bigger surprise is that there is a group of people that have found a way to claim the Modern Day Pestilence of the Alpha Gal Syndrome as being good.


The Alpha Gal Syndrome causes those that suffer from tick bites to become highly allergic to red meat and meat products such as dairy and gelatin. This syndrome can even lead to anaphylactic shock, which can also be fatal.


Calling this Modern Pestilence good is a Biblical example of ‘calling evil good’.


To learn more about this modern-day pestilence watch this video as Dr. Thiel shines the light of Biblical truth on the modern-day pestilence of the Alpha Gal Syndrome.

Read the full article to this video titled “Tick-borne Alpha Gal Syndrome leaves some unable to eat red meat” at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/tick-borne-alpha-gal-syndrome-leaves-some-unable-to-eat-red-meat/

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pestilencesyndromealphagal
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