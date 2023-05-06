Drink Along #73: Mother Road Brewing Roadside Grove IPA 4.25/5*

Create New Account
Mother Road Brewing Roadside Grove IPA 4.25/5*
Running 7.2 for the ABV, 64 for the IBUs and the SRM by my eye is a rich 30.Not bad but not stellar this is a completely serviceable IPA for the non squirrel/beaver-kin folk who don't appreciate a pine based brew.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us

Big 3 folks

Skal!

E

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

