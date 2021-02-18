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Lab Analysis of "Confirmed Covid-19" Samples Showed Only Influenza A or B
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371 views • February 18, 2021
Seven universities used rigorous scientific techniques to analyse samples from 1,500 patients who were declared "Confirmed Covid-19" but no SARS-COV2 was found. Most showed only influenza A or B. (The man in this video appears to be reading a post from a website. The author is anonymous.)
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