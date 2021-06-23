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PROPHECY UPDATE JUN 23, 2021 - LEFT BEHIND AFTER THE RAPTURE OF THE CHURCH?
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11 views • June 23, 2021
Pastor Andrew clarifies who will be left behind in the Rapture of the Church. So many Christians are not sure if they will go up in the Rapture and it robs them of the blessed assurance we have in Jesus Christ, our Lord and Saviour.
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