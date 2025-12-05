Ai Assisted Content

The Man I Thought You Were

Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing

inquiries: [email protected] Gail Carson Publishing www.gailcarson.com









I was a burden, I was a chore

It was clear to me, you didn't love me anymore





The more i begged, the more you pushed me away

In the end, I knew I couldn't stay













(Chorus)





You made me feel, like I was hard to love

That I was not worthy, that I was not enough





I lost myself, just to keep you near

Through years of your silence, through years of my tears





you were my forever, and ever I thought for sure

now I miss, the man I thought you were

now I miss, the man, I thought you were













I gave you my love, I gave you my heart

I gave you children, still it all fell apart





I stayed too long, didn't want to quit

I thought I could love you, through all of it









(Chorus)





You made me feel, like I was hard to love

That I was not worthy, that I was not enough





I lost myself, just to keep you near

Through years of your silence, through years of my tears





you were my forever, and ever I thought for sure

now I miss, the man I thought you were

now I miss the man,

I wished,

you were