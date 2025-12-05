© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ai Assisted Content
The Man I Thought You Were
Gail Carson
2025 Gail Carson Publishing
inquiries: [email protected] Gail Carson Publishing www.gailcarson.com
The Man I Thought You Were-Gail Carson
I was a burden, I was a chore
It was clear to me, you didn't love me anymore
The more i begged, the more you pushed me away
In the end, I knew I couldn't stay
(Chorus)
You made me feel, like I was hard to love
That I was not worthy, that I was not enough
I lost myself, just to keep you near
Through years of your silence, through years of my tears
you were my forever, and ever I thought for sure
now I miss, the man I thought you were
now I miss, the man, I thought you were
I gave you my love, I gave you my heart
I gave you children, still it all fell apart
I stayed too long, didn't want to quit
I thought I could love you, through all of it
(Chorus)
You made me feel, like I was hard to love
That I was not worthy, that I was not enough
I lost myself, just to keep you near
Through years of your silence, through years of my tears
you were my forever, and ever I thought for sure
now I miss, the man I thought you were
now I miss the man,
I wished,
you were