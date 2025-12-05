BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Man I Thought You Were - Gail Carson
15 views • 1 day ago

Ai Assisted Content

The Man I Thought You Were
Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing

inquiries: [email protected] Gail Carson Publishing www.gailcarson.com



The Man I Thought You Were-Gail Carson


I was a burden, I was a chore

It was clear to me, you didn't love me anymore


The more i begged, the more you pushed me away

In the end, I knew I couldn't stay




(Chorus)


You made me feel, like I was hard to love

That I was not worthy, that I was not enough


I lost myself, just to keep you near

Through years of your silence, through years of my tears


you were my forever, and ever I thought for sure

now I miss, the man I thought you were

now I miss, the man, I thought you were




I gave you my love, I gave you my heart

I gave you children, still it all fell apart


I stayed too long, didn't want to quit

I thought I could love you, through all of it



(Chorus)


You made me feel, like I was hard to love

That I was not worthy, that I was not enough


I lost myself, just to keep you near

Through years of your silence, through years of my tears


you were my forever, and ever I thought for sure

now I miss, the man I thought you were

now I miss the man,

I wished,

you were

Keywords
aidivorcecountrygriefestrangement
