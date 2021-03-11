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SITUATION UPDATE [2021-03-11] - MIKE ADAMS (VIDEO)
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320 views • March 11, 2021
SITUATION UPDATE [2021-03-11] - MIKE ADAMS (VIDEO)
Note: It is the JEWISH COMMUNIST GLOBALISTS that are taking over the world right now, not the Nazis. We actually need a NAZI 4TH REICH if we want to defeat them. So many Truthers keep badmouthing the Nazi's because they will not do their own research, and they simply keep pushing the FAKE Freemasonic BS History. Below are the links about the reality of history and the Nazi's. For any Truthers that still don't know the Jewish Holocaust was a HOLOHOAX, and that the USA fought on the wrong side of WWI and WWII, and that is the very reason we are in all the trouble we are right now. Enjoy some real research, while you still have the internet. The entire world will have to form a Nazi 4th Reich if we are to have any hopes of winning against the Satanist/Luciferan/Jewish Cabal that is pushing forth their NEW WORLD ORDER agenda. Furthermore, no magnetic pole shift, no bases on the moon, astronauts have never been to the moon, no rovers on mars, no satellites in outerspace, no international space station, no spinning ball earth, and so many other things stated in the video are COMPLETE MYTHS. Make sure you watch the 6 hour documentary below by Eric Dubay too. Also, NOBODY died at the Sandy Hook and Las Vegas False Flag HOAX Events. Mike has often said EVERYTHING IS FAKE, SCIENCE, HISTORY, AND EDUCATION IS ALL A LIE, and that was TRUTH, but according to much info in this talk, he still beLIEves in much of the MIND CONTROL DISINFORMATION. Always remember, a Truther does not a Conscious Being make, and use much discernment, and ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! [2013] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ThOVk0CQAqD/
NEW WORLD ORDER: COMMUNISM BY THE BACK DOOR [2014] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rHVljnZ61Vtc/
THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U14b2LI5aXEi/
Mike Adams
https://www.brighteon.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Note: It is the JEWISH COMMUNIST GLOBALISTS that are taking over the world right now, not the Nazis. We actually need a NAZI 4TH REICH if we want to defeat them. So many Truthers keep badmouthing the Nazi's because they will not do their own research, and they simply keep pushing the FAKE Freemasonic BS History. Below are the links about the reality of history and the Nazi's. For any Truthers that still don't know the Jewish Holocaust was a HOLOHOAX, and that the USA fought on the wrong side of WWI and WWII, and that is the very reason we are in all the trouble we are right now. Enjoy some real research, while you still have the internet. The entire world will have to form a Nazi 4th Reich if we are to have any hopes of winning against the Satanist/Luciferan/Jewish Cabal that is pushing forth their NEW WORLD ORDER agenda. Furthermore, no magnetic pole shift, no bases on the moon, astronauts have never been to the moon, no rovers on mars, no satellites in outerspace, no international space station, no spinning ball earth, and so many other things stated in the video are COMPLETE MYTHS. Make sure you watch the 6 hour documentary below by Eric Dubay too. Also, NOBODY died at the Sandy Hook and Las Vegas False Flag HOAX Events. Mike has often said EVERYTHING IS FAKE, SCIENCE, HISTORY, AND EDUCATION IS ALL A LIE, and that was TRUTH, but according to much info in this talk, he still beLIEves in much of the MIND CONTROL DISINFORMATION. Always remember, a Truther does not a Conscious Being make, and use much discernment, and ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! [2013] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ThOVk0CQAqD/
NEW WORLD ORDER: COMMUNISM BY THE BACK DOOR [2014] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rHVljnZ61Vtc/
THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U14b2LI5aXEi/
Mike Adams
https://www.brighteon.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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