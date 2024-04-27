Quo Vadis





Apr 25, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Medjugorje Visionary Marija for April 25, 2024.





Please like, share and subscribe to assist me in sharing these messages to a wider audience.





Thank you!





Here is Our Lady's monthly message to visionary Maria for the world:





"Dear Children!





I am with you to tell you that I love you and encourage you to pray, because Satan is strong and every day his strength is stronger through those who choose death and hatred.





You, little children, be a prayer and my outstretched hands of love for all those who are in darkness and seek the light of our God.





Thank you for answering my call."





One year ago on April 25, 2023 Our Lady gave the following message to visionary Marija:





“Dear children!





I am calling all of you to be carriers of the peace and joy of the risen Jesus for all those who are far from prayer; that the love of Jesus, through your lives, may transform them to a new life of conversion and holiness.





Thank you for having responded to my call. ”





Marija is the third oldest of the visionaries.





She was born on April 1, 1965, in Bijakovici.





When the apparitions started, she was studying in Mostar which is about eighteen miles away from Medjugorje.





Our Lady appeared to her for the first time on June 25, 1981.





Our Lady entrusted her with the task of praying for the souls in Purgatory .





She still has apparitions every day, and is the visionary to whom Our Lady gives the public message to the world on the 25th of each month.





Our Lady has confided nine secrets to her so far.





Marija is presently living in Monza, Italy, is married, and has four children.





She visits Medjugorje a number of times each year.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kmKFhChykQo