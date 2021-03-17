© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Will An Apology Be Enough For This Vaccine Experiment?
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
265 views • March 17, 2021
The Covid Vaccines are authorized ONLY under emergency use. The Covid Vaccines have not been tested.
This is the gentler version of what the US government did. Our governors are just following military orders. Doesn't that sound familiar?
This is the gentler version of what the US government did. Our governors are just following military orders. Doesn't that sound familiar?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.