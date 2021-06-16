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SGT Report: Satans 'Monsters Inc.' feat Truth journalist Patrick J. McShay [16.06.2021]
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74 views • June 16, 2021
Truth journalist Patrick J. McShay joins me to expose Monsters, Inc., the men and the apparatus behind much of this experimental biological war against humanity.
Read Patrick's article The 'Transhumanist Agenda and the “Mark of the Beast” Vaccines', here: https://stateofthenation.co/?p=67415¨
SGT Report
106362 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ge6zrGvfSmeH/
Read Patrick's article The 'Transhumanist Agenda and the “Mark of the Beast” Vaccines', here: https://stateofthenation.co/?p=67415¨
SGT Report
106362 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ge6zrGvfSmeH/
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